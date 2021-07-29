Check out some of the upcoming events at The Battery Atlanta:
- Atlanta Wine Walk will be Aug. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., hosted by Sports & Social. Chateau Ste. Michelle will present the Atlanta Wine Walk, benefitting The Braves Foundation. Guests and VIPs can enjoy wine and food pairings, a souvenir glass, live entertainment, shopping and as they uncork and unwind. To register for the event, visit https://www.axs.com/events/405927/atlanta-wine-walk-tickets.
- The Farmers Market, presented by UnitedHealthcare, will be Sundays, excluding home gamedays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Stroll and shop a variety of handcrafted and homegrown products on the Plaza Green. Local rotating vendors at the open-air market include Organix by Tay, Martha’s Boy Bakeshop, Lumeria Body Care, Mind Your Own Beeswax LLC, Southern Crust, Blue Ribbon Bakery, Sweet Auburn Bread, Hot Rod Popcorn, Island Seafood, David’s Garden Super Bee, Koala Sprouts, Ice Cream Candle and Farm Hounds.
- The Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente, will be Mondays, excluding home gamedays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Start the week off stress-free with a limited capacity, outdoor yoga class at the Plaza Green. Pre-registration and event participant waivers are available online. Participants are required to bring a mat and are encouraged to bring water. A live stream on Facebook and past sessions on YouTube are also available to fitness fans virtually on gamedays.
- Cornhole ATL Summer League will be Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to watch the action and cheer on league participants as they play games leading up to the summer season’s final tournament. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Konica Minolta Conference Center. All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a chance to win special Atlanta Braves and American Red Cross giveaways, while supplies last. Interested donors can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Blood Donor App with sponsor code DeltaATL to schedule an appointment in advance. Free parking is available in the Delta Deck for donors and free 3-hour parking is available in the Red Deck.
- Park Bench, the popular dueling piano bar and live music venue, will have the following live shows in addition to its DJ party and Karaoke Wednesday at Park Bench programming: Party-Country, Pop, and Dance Hits on Aug. 1 from 1:30 to 5 p.m., Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.; Piano and Multi-Instrument Show on Aug. 5 at 9:30 p.m.; Dueling Pianos Show on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. and Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.; 90 Proof Band on Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.; Rickey T. Cole Duo Acoustic/Electric Party-Country Hits Show on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. and Aug. 23 at 5 p.m.; and Rockin 3-Player Dueling Pianos Show on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit parkbenchbattery.com/calendar.
- Coca-Cola Roxy, The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue, will have the following shows: Louis the Child on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.; Pro Trader Live on Aug. 21 at noon; Kesha on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.; and PRIMUS – A tribute to Kings on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
