The Battery Atlanta is wrapping up summer vacation with a variety of events throughout August.
- Good Game Swing Suites powered by TopGolf will have a Tequila Pairing Dinner on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Good Game is teaming up with the Viva Tequila Master Class Dinner Series to host a dinner and tequila tasting event. Hosted by “Mr. Tequila” Juan Bonilla and featuring an exclusive curated menu, the event will feature four courses of elevated Mexican fare along with a tequila chosen to complement the flavors of the dish. Tickets can be purchased at https://goodgameatl.com/events/tequila-pairing-dinner/.
- The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market will be Aug. 7, 14 and 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza Green. A variety of local vendors will be in attendance selling wellness products, prepared foods, artisanal bread and more.
- Truist Park will have the following concerts: Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. will be Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour; Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers; and Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will be Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball. For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/concerts.
- CRU Food & Wine Bar will have National Prosecco Day on Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will also be a Wine Chat on Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For a $35 admission fee, participants will receive four wines and four small chef plates.
- BURN by Rocky Patel will have the Gods & Goddesses Toga Party on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. DJ Toni K will get the party started. There will be cigar specials, specialty cocktails and prizes for the best costumes. To make reservations, call 770-485-6990.
- Live! at The Battery Atlanta will have Brew Fest on Aug. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests 21 years and older will enjoy over 100 local beers to sample, food vendors, live music and rare keg tapping's presented by Terrapin Taproom. For more information, visit https://www.liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20220813live-atl-brew-fest.
- The Battery Atlanta is honoring the timeless tradition of Sunday suppers with Garden & Gun Club on Aug. 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate on a three-course dinner paired with wine.
- Park Bench will have the following live music events following at either 10 p.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the Braves game: Aug. 2, Rockin' Piano; Aug. 3, Karaoke Night; Aug. 15, DJ; Aug. 16, Nick Bryant One-Man Band; Aug. 17, Rockin’ Piano; Aug. 18, DJ Tron; Aug. 19, Odd Man Out; Aug 20, Dueling Pianos Show; Aug. 30, Nick Bryant One-Man Band; and Aug. 31, Rockin’ Piano.
- The Coca-Cola Roxy will have the following live performances: Aug. 3-4 at 8 p.m., Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip; Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., Dispatch and O.A.R. Summer Tour 2022; Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., Matute – Quinceanera World Tour; Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Wild Kard Tour; Aug. 17 at 8 p.m., Teyana Taylor; Aug. 21 at 8 p.m., The Kid LAROI; Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., LOONA 1st World Tour; Aug. 30 at 8 p.m., Giveon: Give or Take Tour 2022; and Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Lauv: All for Nothing Tour. For more information, visit https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917ACc7/coca-cola-roxy-events#events.
