Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have the following events:
- Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. will be Meditation with Aubrey Adams, an award-winning healer and meditation teacher.
- Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. will be Magically Yours With Chris Hanowell. The show features Hanowell presenting his unique style of comedy, magic and mentalism.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net.
