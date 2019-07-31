Marietta Chapel AME Church, 312 Rigby Street NE in Marietta, announced the following August events:
Aug. 12 will be the church's First Annual Golf Tournament at the Governor's Golf Course in Acworth.
Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. will be the church's annual Homecoming. The special guest will be Rev. D. Porter of Mt. Zion AME Church of Kennesaw.
Aug. 21-23 will be the church's homecoming revival. Services will be held nightly at 7 p.m. The speakers will be Rev. Michael Martin of Camp Hope AME Church in Macon on Aug. 21, Rev. R. Williams of Allen Chapel AME Church in Calhoun on Aug. 22 and Rev. Cynthia McDonald of St. Luke AME Church in Cartersville on Aug. 23.
