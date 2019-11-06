The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, announced the following upcoming events:
- Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker will be Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased for this show at the GMDT Box Office. For tickets, visit http://georgiametrodance.org/index.html.
- The Georgia Ballet presents The Nutcracker will be Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased for this show through the Georgia Ballet. For tickets, visit https://www.georgiaballet.org.
- Home for the Holidays 2019 will be Dec. 20-22. The Atlanta Lyric Theatre and the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts will present signing, dancing and holiday fun for the entire family.
- Guys and Dolls: In Concert will be Jan. 11. This is the first of four concert musicals presented in the Theatre's Encore series. It features the Carroll Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta theatre's fienst talent. The Tony award-winning musical follows the story of Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson as they navigate the worlds of love and gambling.
- 9 to 5: The Musical will be Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. This year's winter musical is Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, based on the hit film. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org.
