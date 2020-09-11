The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, is hosting a dog adoption on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until noon for Cobb residents age 55-plus.

Cobb County Animal Services will bring their adoption trailer with dogs available for adoption at a special rate of $20. The dogs are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and ready to go home that same day.

A simple slip leash will be provided for adopters. Seniors should have their ID and $20 readily available. There will be space to interact with pets as well as games and music.

