District Two Commissioner Bob Ott has several "farewell" town halls planned around his district in the next few months.
Constituents are invited to the following 7 p.m. town halls:
- March 17 at Chestnut Ridge Christian Church, 2663 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
- April 21 at East Cobb Library, 3880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
- May 12 at Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King Street SE in Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.