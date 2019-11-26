Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in December and January:
- Every day at 1 p.m. will be ranger-led Museum tours.
- Dec. 7 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Participants can join an interactive ranger presentation that will honor the sacrifice of Atlanta Campaign soldiers, as well as illustrate how they lived and fought on the campaign trail in 1864.
- Dec. 8 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be Welcome to Kennesaw Mountain. The 30-minute program will introduce participants to the past and present of the most visited National Battlefield in the country.
- Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to noon will be The Western and Atlantic Railroad. This program will discuss the origins of the railroad and the history of the rail line from its creation through the end of the American Civil War.
- Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of the Battlefield. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. For registration information, forms and location, visit kennesawmountaintrailclub.org.
- Dec. 15 and Jan. 26 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon will be the Guided Assault Trail Hike. Participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought at the mountain in the summer of 1864. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of the hike is 1 mile and is weather dependent. The program is not at the Visitor's Center. Parking is at Recreation Area No. 3 parking lot, 902 Cheatham Hill Road in Marietta.
- Dec. 21 and Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon and Jan. 19 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be the Guided Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike to the top of Big Kennesaw Mountain focuses on local and Civil War history and the ecology of the area. The approximtae length of the hike is 2 miles and is weather dependent.
- Dec. 22 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be Christmas in the Civil War. Participants can join park ranges as they discuss how a Civil War soldier would have experienced the holiday in December 1864.
- Dec. 28 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be a Native American Program. Participants can explore with a ranger the history, mythology and daily life of several communities of Native Americans that called the mountain home through everyday tools and hunting equipment.
- Dec. 29 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be Civil War Hygiene: Silent But Deadly. This 30-minute program focuses on the poor hygiene of the average soldier during the Civil War and how this led to large casualty rates and widespread diseases.
- Jan. 4 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be the Atlanta Campaign Map Talk. This 30-minute ranger-led program focuses on the 1864 Atlanta Campaign and how the Union and Confederate forces moved through the north Georgia countryside to the city of Atlanta. The program will utilize various interpretive maps and signs within the Visitor Center.
- Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Crew Leader Training.
- Jan. 12 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be the Memorial Field Walk. Participants can join a short, ranger-led history walk in the Memorial Field in front of the Visitor Center. The program will consist of an indepth look at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the diversionary attack that happpened there. Program will be weather dependent.
- Jan. 18 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Freaky Funky Furs: Animals of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can join a ranger-led program on different animal species found at the mountain. The program will utilize pelts from different animals found at the park to help teach visitors more about the diverse habitat.
- Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon will be the Guided Environmental Trail Hike. Participants can join hike on one of the least traveled, but most informative trails at the mountain. Along the 1.3-mile walk, participants can see examples of the varied geography of the mountain and the feint attack at the base of Big Kennesaw Mountain.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
