Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, will have the following concerts:

  • June 16 at 4:30 p.m. will be The Stadium Tour, featuirng Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
  • June 17 at 7 p.m. will be the Zac Brown Band “Out In The Middle Tour."
  • Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. will be Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour.
  • Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. will be Red Hot Chili Peppers.
  • Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will be Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball.

For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/concerts/.

