The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, continues its run of concerts this weekend with a variety of music performances.
Upcoming shows are:
- Saturday will be the Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Brian McKnight with Jon B. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.
- Sunday will be Southern Soul Sunday featuring Tucka, Calvin Richardson, T.K. Soul, Ronnie Bell and Ms. Jody. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 27 will be Respect. Join Atlanta's own India Tyree, Ashley Tate and Sacha Hall paying tribute to some of the greatest black female artists from teh 1920s through the 1970s. The concert will feature songs by Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, The Shirelles, Martha and the Vandellas and The Supremes.
For more information, call the box office at 770-819-7765 or visit mablehouse.org.
