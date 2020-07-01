The Cobb Water System will have Rain Barrel workshops on July 24 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Aug. 19 from 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon at the Water Quality Lab's Wildlife & Rain Garden.
The one hour workshops are open to Cobb residents only and allow one barrel per household.
The workshop will include information about installing and utilizing rain barrels, all the needed materials, and step-by-step instruction on how to build and assemble a barrel. Marking the barrel is simple and no experience is necessary.
At the end of the workshop, participants will go home with a ready-to-use 35-55 gallon rain barrel.
Each person attending the workshop must register.
For more information, visit www.cobbstreams.org.
