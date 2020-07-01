The Cobb Water System will have the following Lunch & Learn programs:
July 31 will be Smart Irrigation.
Aug. 28 will be Household Hazardous Waste, Reading Labels and How to Make Non-toxic Cleaning Solution.
The programs, from noon to 12:45 p.m., will be presented virtually. Cobb residents will be better able to understand the ins and outs of the water supply, how to protect it and how the system works for everyone.
For more information, visit www.cobbstreams.org.
