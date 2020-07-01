The Cobb Water System will have Fairy House Making Workshops on July 18 and Aug. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Water Quality Lab's Wildlife & Rain Garden.
Participants will learn what is necessary to create a habitat for small creatures, then practice their new knowledge by building a fairy house. Designed to foster a foundation of service, an appreciation for being outdoors and a sense of wonder for the natural world, the workshops strive to ensure all creatures have a healthy and secure home.
Each person attending, regardless of age, must be registered for the program. There will be a maximum of three registrations per person. Those not registered for the program will not be allowed to participate or remain on site.
For more information, visit www.cobbstreams.org.
