The Cobb Water System will have the following programs:
The Amphibian Monitoring Workshops will be July 18 and Aug. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Laboratory.
The Amphibian Hikes will be July 18 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Hyde Park and Aug. 8 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Park.
The Cobb County Amphibian Monitoring Program aims to connect Cobb residents with environmental professionals in hopes of developing a community of citizen herpetologists that can collect data on the county's resident amphibians.
Due to their unique ecology, amphibians play a key role in the ecosystem and serve as excellent bioindicators of water quality and overall environmental health.
For more information, visit www.cobbstreams.org.
