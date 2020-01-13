The Cobb County Southern Christian Leadership Conference will have the following upcoming events:
- Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be a day of service for the homeless and needy at MUST Ministries. For more information, contact Dr. H. Benjamin Williams at docben@att.net or 770-876-2070.
- Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. will be a Youth Speak-Out. The topic will be "United We Stand for Justice: Continuing the Fight to Live the Dream" at Emmanuel Tabernacle Christian Church, 1588 Willie Drive in Marietta. For more information, contact, Curtis Fritts at frittscurtis73@yahoo.com or 678-777-1683 or Vince Green at vincergreen@gmail.com or 404-643-0978.
- Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be the Annual MLK Parade. The grand marshals will be Lena Ford, an 11-year-old business owner, and Miss Georgia Teen Brianna Michelle Gholston. Music will be by "My Bros" - DJs Quan Mega and SoDaboi. Line up for the parade will be at 11 a.m. at LGE Community Credit Union, 430 Commerce Park Drive SE in Marietta across from the Cobb Civic Center. The parade will travel north on Fairground Street turning left on Roswell Street and head for Marietta Square, concluding at the Bank of America. A closing ceremony will take place on the stage on Marietta Square immediately following the parade. For more information, contact Charlotte Mann at charlotte_mann@att.net or 404-863-0945.
- March 14 will be the Cobb SCLC's 15th annual Gala at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta. The President's Reception will be from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and the awards program/dinner will be from 6:45 to 9:45 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Andrea Young, ACLU - GA executive director. The Master of Ceremony will be Chesley McNeill and entertainment will be Brooke Alford, The Artist of The Violin & The Refresh Band. For more information, contact Rev. Dr. Cheryl Graves at Maxbrand49@yahoo.com or 404-783-6703 or Dell Alford at taurus5.da@gmail.com or 404-717-9161.
