The Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department will offer free vaccinations at the following locations:
- May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs. The Moderna shot will be administered. To register, visit https://cdph.jotform.com/211293893384969.
- May 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Linked Up Church, 4331 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs. The Johnson & Johnson shot will be administered. To register, visit https://cdph.jotform.com/211293351384958.
The vaccination consent form is available at https://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDPH-Fillable-COVID-19-Vaccine-Consent-Form-v10-3-17-2021.pdf.
