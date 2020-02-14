The Cobb County Public Library events calendar is jam-packed for Mid-Winter Break 2020.
School is out for students and educators Feb. 17-21 for the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts and many independent schools and homeschool families.
Some of the library events are:
- Monday at 6 p.m. will be Artists Afternoon Basics at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw. The event will feature a KSU graduate in drawing and painting teaching watercolor techniques for ages 16 and up. For more information, call 770-801-5320.
- All day Tuesday will be Puzzle Day at the Sweetwater Valley Library, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell. Participants can drop in the library at the Threadmill Complex to help complete this week’s 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle in just nine hours. For more information, call 770-819-3290.
- Tuesday at 2 p.m. will be the Winter Break Family Movie featuring Toy Story 4 at Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta. For more information, call 770-528-2524
- Wednesday will be the Jurassic Park All Day Movie Marathon at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. Go back in time to the Jurassic era and see the movies from the beginning. The event will also include a costume contest and trivia throughout the day. For more information, call 770-509-2711.
- Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. will be the Cobb Library African Cultural Fest at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. Celebrate Black History Month with African drama, dance, fashion and cuisine. For more information, call 678-398-5828.
- Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. will be Family Game Day featuring board games and group activities at the Windy Hill Library, 1885 Roswell Street in Smyrna. This program is intended for school-age children with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities, but all are welcome. For more information, call 770-528-2677.
- Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. will be a Jazz Concert at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings. Celebrate Black History Month with a program featuring compositions by Black Jazz composers performed by the Whitefield Academy Jazz Band. There will be a reception following the concert. For more information, call 770-801-5330.
For more Mid-Winter Break events, visit www.cobbcat.org/mid-winter-break-2020-events-cobb-county-public-libraries.
