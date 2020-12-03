Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street SE in Marietta, announced two upcoming Christmas events.
In response to the pandemic, this year's Christmas celebration has been moved from in-person to a virtual event. On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., the church will have a virtual Community Christmas Celebration at roswellstreet.com and the church's Facebook page.
The church will also have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. both in-person at the Worship Center and online at https://roswellstreet.com/live/. The event celebrates the night that Jesus Christ was born and features a children's message, festive Christmas carols, an inspirational message culminating with lighting candles and singing "Silent Night, Holy Night."
