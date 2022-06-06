Blood donations are critically important right now. Below are the upcoming blood drives for the American Red Cross:
- June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- June 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; 1 to 5 p.m. at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windy Hills Community Center, 1885 Roswell Street in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 12-13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3860 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 16 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Wellstar East Cobb Health park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novelis, 1950 Vaughn Road, Suite 100 in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County - Marietta Water Authority, 1170 Atlanta Industrial Drive in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 18-19 from 7 am. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE in the Cumberland area; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northstar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northstar Church; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria; 11 a.m.t o 4 p.m. at Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Delta Air Lines, Truist Park, Konica Minolta Conference Center, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Delta Air Lines, Truist Park, Konica Minolta Conference Center; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cob Avenue NW in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 5 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Village at Lake Park, 2189 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 6 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Workout Anytime Marietta, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta; and 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Road Baptist Church, 3996 Floyd Road in Austell; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 3385 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at West Cobb Church, 1245 Villa Rica SW in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 12 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Kennesaw, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Acworth, 4764 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
