Volkstuin, 2710 Jefferson Street in Austell, will have the Austell Community Market featuring a variety of vendors serving up craft goods, art, fresh produce, food and drink to order at Dillon's.

The market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be May 14, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20 and Sept. 3.

For more information, call 770-715-5616 and https://www.volkstuin.us/market.

