Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in August:
- Everyday at 1 p.m. will be ranger-led Museum tours.
- Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will have Hardee Guard Battalion. Participants can enjoy a weekend of interactive living history demonstrations at the Park. The program will consist of various infantry and civilian demonstrations. Participants should note that rifled musket firings are loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
- Aug. 10 from from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Parking and registration is at the Burnt Hickory. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. The form and directions to the registration site are available on the club’s website, kennesawmountaintrailclub.org.
- Aug. 10 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Freaky Funky Furs: Animals on Kennesaw Mountain. This ranger-led program will be on different animal species found at Kennesaw Mountain. The program will utilize pelts from different animals found at the Park to help teach visitors more about the diverse habitat.
- Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be a Guided Cheatham Hill Hike. Participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought at the Park in the summer of 1864. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is 1-mile and will be weather dependent. The program will is not at the Visitor Center. Parking will be at the Recreation Area No. 3 parking lot, 902 Cheatham Hill Road in Marietta.
- Aug. 17 at 2:30 p.m. will be Sustainability at Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can join a 30-minute presentation explaining what sustainability truly means and highlighting the important steps the Park is doing to be more sustainable.
- Aug. 17 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Artillerists will explain the steps of firing a cannon by detailing the role of each person working the cannon. Afterward, the process is performed in real time and the cannon is fired. Free. Participants should note that cannon firings are very loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
- Aug. 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be a Guided Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike to the top of Kennesaw Mountain will focus on local and Civil War history as well as some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program. Participants should prepare accordingly. Length of the hike will be approximately two miles and weather dependent.
- Aug. 24 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations. This interactive infantry demonstration will consist of a step-by-step description and demonstration of basic infantry tactics and culminate in a rifled musket firing. Free. Participants should note that rifled musket firings are loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
- Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. will be the Atlanta Campaign & Battle of Kennesaw Mountain Lecture. From the opening action at Tunnel Hill to the Fall of Atlanta, the armies moving through Georgia maneuvered, fought and left destruction in their wake. Historian Michael K. Shaffer will discuss the various military engagements during the 1864 campaign, and provide an overview of the June 27, 1864, Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
For more information, call 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
