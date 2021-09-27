The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
- Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Road Baptist Church, 3996 Floyd Road in Austell; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Oct. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 5 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Granite Properties - 100 City View, 100 City View, 3330 Cumberland Boulevard in the Cumberland area; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Truist Park, Konica Minolta Conference Center, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street NE in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 13 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone I, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 16-17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 18 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 20-21 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, 1170 Atlanta Industrial Drive in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookstone Golf and Country Club, 5705 Brookstone Drive in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; 2 to 7 p.m. at Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Street in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 29-31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
