The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
♦ Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
♦ Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Kennesaw, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 19-21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 23 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; 1 to 5 p.m. at the Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 29 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Village at Lake Park, 2085 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 760 Hurt Road SW in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Truist Park: Konica Minolta Conference Center, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Marietta and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 4-8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, 1170 Atlanta Industrial Drive in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation ♦ Center.
♦ Dec. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 176 W. Sandtown Road SW in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; 3 to 8 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marietta Fire Department Station 51, 112 Haynes Street in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 17-19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 1650 County Services Parkway in Marietta; noon to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
