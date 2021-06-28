The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
- July 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing, Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- July 2, 2 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing, Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 3, noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing, Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- July 4-5, a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 6, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery AVenue SE in the Cumberland area; 3 to 8 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone REgional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 1650 County Services Parkway in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 8, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 3385 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 12, 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 13-14, noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 15, 1 to 6 p.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 19, noon to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 20-21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 24-25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 26, 1 to 6 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 27-28, noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 29, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Village at Lake Park, 2085 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 30, noon to 5 p.m. at Cortland at the Battery, 900 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 31-Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road NW in Marietta; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in the Vinings area; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Collar Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Sstreet in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.l
- Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
