Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
Below is a list of upcoming American Red Cross blood drives.
- May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta; 2 to 6 p.m. at Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- May 3 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Baker Elementary School, 2361 Baker Road in Acworth; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marietta Adventist Church, 1330 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Marietta, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Village at Lake Park, 2189 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 760 Hurt Road SW in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keller Williams Cityside, 3350 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Turner Chapel AME, 492 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marietta Fire Department Station 51, 112 Haynes Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street NE in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital Women's Center, 3950 Austell Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road NW in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 20-21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 24 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northstar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. VFW Acworth, 4764 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln College of Technology, 2359 Windy Hill Road in Marietta; 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 3-4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 5 from noon to 5 p.m. at KSU Marietta Campus - Student Center, 1100 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 6-7 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street, Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves-Hyatt House ATL/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
