Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross announced that blood supplies are dangerously low. Below are the remaining blood drives in Cobb County for 2021.
Dec. 18-19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center in the East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 1650 County Services Parkway in Marietta; noon to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall in the JCPenny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall in the JCPenny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall in the JCPenny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 28 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Village at Lake Park, 2085 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hyatt House ATL/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Street in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
