The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
- March 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- March 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Alan C. Pope High School, 3001 Hembree Road in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Preparatory Academy, 3588 Hickory Grove Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 2 to 6 p.m. at the Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Smyrna, 1275 Church Street SE in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverwood 100, 3350 Riverwood Parkway in the Cumberland area; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 176 Sandtown Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 10-11 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 12 1 to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw; 2 to 7 p.m. at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 2300 Jamerson Road in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 14-15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; 1 to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 3 to 7 p.m. at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Bruster's Ice Cream, 3795 Due West Road NW in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 18 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wheeler High School, 375 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 20 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walton High School, 1590 Bill Murdock Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 21-22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Walker School, 700 Cobb Parkway N. in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 25 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 30 from 4:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Lassiter High School, 2600 Shallowford Road in Marietta; 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Planet Fitness Kennesaw, 3161 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw; 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
