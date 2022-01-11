The American Red Cross announced that blood supplies are dangerously low. Below are the upcoming blood drives in Cobb County.
Jan. 15-16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
Jan. 17 from 7 a.m. to noon at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 1 to 6 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 19 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 21-22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
