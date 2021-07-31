The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
♦ July 31-Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
♦ Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road NW in Marietta; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in the Vinings area; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Collar Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Sstreet in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.l
♦ Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Austell Community Blood Drive at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug, 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 9, 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE in the Cumberland area; 3 to 7 p.m. at Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brookstone Golf and Country Club, 5705 Brookstone Drive in Acworth; and 7 a.m.t o 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 10, noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 11, 2 to 7 p.m. at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 12, 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 13, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 3 to 7 p.m. at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; 1 to 6 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Atlanta Braves-Delta Airlines, Truist Park: Konica Minolta Conference Center, 755 Batery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northeast Cobb Family YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Life University-Center for Athletics & Sports Health Science, 1266 Barclay Circle in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 21-23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chattahoochee Techincal College, 980 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 25, noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints — Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.