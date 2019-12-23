The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
- Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cumberland Mall, 1000 Cumberland Mall in the Cumberland area; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing, Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Dec. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 3950 Austell Road in Austell; noon to 5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter 3748, 3826 Cobb Parkway North in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Planet Fitness Smyrna, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Starbucks - Austell, 1025 East-West Connector SW, Suite 510 in Austell; noon to 5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter 3748, 3826 Cobb Parkway North in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb County Department of Human Resources, 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta; 3 to 8 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street in Kennesaw; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Yamaha Motor Corporation, 1270 Chastain Road in Kennesaw; 2 to 7 p.m. at Chick-fil-a Brookstone, 1790 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 8 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 10-12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Phox Realty Group, 3102 Loring Road, Suite 150 in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lassiter High School, 2600 Shallowford Road, Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Piedmont at Paces, 2727 Paces Ferry Road in the Cumberland area; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 20 from 1 to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 21-22 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 28 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Planet Fitness Kennesaw, 3161 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 29 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road in Smyrna; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
