The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
- Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brumby Elementary School, 815 Terrell Mill Road in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 3385 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena, 1618 Ben King Road in Kennesaw; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cobb Avenue NW in Kennesaw; and noon t 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cobb Avenue NW in Kennesaw; 3 to 7 p.m. at Pickett's Mill Elementary School, 6400 Old Stilesboro Road in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 7-9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 11-12 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 13 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 14 from 2 to 7 pm. at Folklore Haunted House, 5389 North Main Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 15-16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at LA Fitness-Austell, 3999 Austell Road, Suite 101 in Austell; 1 to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 18 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Village at Lake Park, 2085 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at WellStar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 19 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at KSU Marietta Campus-Student Center, 1100 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Planet Fitness Kennesaw, 3161 Cobb Parkway, Suite 210 in Kennesaw; 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. at WellStar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 26 from 3 to 8 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist-Powder Springs, 4192 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at teh Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
