The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
- Aug. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at Bruster's Ice Crea, 2960 George Busbee Parkway in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Aug. 21 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Kennesaw, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw; 3 to 8 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist - Powder Springs, 4192 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Destiny World Church - Austell, 7400 Factory Shoals Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at WellStar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverwood 100, 3350 Riverwood Parkway in the Cumberland area; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Planet Fitness Kennesaw, 3161 Cobb Parkway, Suite 210, in Kennesaw; noon to 5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter #3748, 3826 Cobb Parkway North in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 31 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, Management Office, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, Management Office, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, Management Office, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road in Smyrna; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Meyerhardt Lodge F&AM, 1801 Big Shanty Drive in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 7-8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Family YWCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw; 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 10-12 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 13 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at Lassiter High School, 2600 Shallowford Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Crest Church, 4600 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
