The American Red Cross will have the following blood drives:
♦ Aug. 28-30 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
♦ Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Piedmont at Paces, 2727 Paces Ferry Road in the Cumberland area; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Collar Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard in Austell; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 3-4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1200 Indian Hills Parkway NE in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cobb Avenue NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cobb Avenue NW in Kennesaw; 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road in Smyrna; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 10-12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Truist Park: Konica Minolta Conference Center, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; noon to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 3 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 14-15 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; noon to 5 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 17-19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 20 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Village at Lake Park, 2085 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 1 to 6 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the WellStar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 2 to 7 p.m. at the Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kennesaw United Methodist Church, 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; noon to 5 p.m. at Riverstone Church, 2005 Stilesboro Road NW in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 176 W. Sandtown Road SW in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Sept. 28-30 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
