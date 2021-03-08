A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for blood never stopped.
Today blood donations are just as essential and the American Red Cross is urging individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Below is a list of the upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities in Cobb County.
- March 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta; and 3 to 7 p.m. at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road in Powder Springs.
- March 16, 12:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 17, noon to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; and 12:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 18, 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Kennesaw, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw; and 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 19-22, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; 1 to 6 p.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; and 12:45 to 7:45 at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and 12:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 25, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna.
- March 26, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 27, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta.
- March 28, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Community Cogic, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta.
- March 29, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 176 W. Sandtown Road SW; and 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Marietta.
- March 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 176 W. Sandtown Road SW in Marietta; 12:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center; and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road in Powder Springs.
- March 31, 12:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center; and 3 to 7 p.m. at Campbell High School, 5265 Ward Street in Smyrna.
