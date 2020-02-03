Unity North Atlanta, 4255 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have the 2020 Global Mandala: Hope for Humanity from Feb. 12-16.
The mandala is made up of thousands of disks created by people from 50 states, 54 countries and all seven continents. On these circles school children from Bosnia, monks from Tibet, refugees from Syria, mothers from Egypt, survivors from Nigeria, millennials from Germany and families from Australia have all written or drawn their Hopes for Humanity.
Participants can join Unity North Atlanta, artist Sonia Osio and the Guinness Book of World Records to experience the international inspiration of Global Mandala 2020. It will be featured at Unity North from Feb. 12-15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There will also be music Feb. 12-14 from 7 to 9 p.m., dancers on Feb. 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and on Feb. 16 will be services for Peace & Hope at 9 and 11:15 a.m. with a closing ceremony from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Osio is a celebrated international musician and visual artist who began the Mandala six years ago when her grandson felt hopeless about the tough things going on in the world and they were looking for some hope for humanity. It has evolved into a record-breaking creative endeavor spanning nearly every country in the world and all major world religions.
For more information, visit http://unitynorth.org.
