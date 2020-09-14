On Sept. 2, 1945 documents were signed to signal the “official” surrender of Japan and to bring World War II to a close.
This year commemorates 75 years since the historic event.
United Military Care, a Marietta non-profit serving veterans, is honoring WWII veterans with “Operation Respect & Remember.” Families can honor their WWII hero by submitting the name and branch of service for their veteran to be added to an ornament made by military family member.
United Military Care has a veteran’s tree in front of their office at 1220 Old Canton Road in Marietta.
This tree is decorated with red, white and blue lights and the ornaments containing the WWII veteran names. The tree will remain lit for 75 days to Respect and Remember those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in restoring peace to the world.
To learn more about other veteran initiatives, such as the 3rd Annual Sock Drive going on now, Give Thanks For Those Who Served on Nov. 7 and how one can help provide food for Thanksgiving meals and toys for the Christmas Toy Shop, visit unitedmilitarycare.org or call 770-973-0014.
