United Military Care will have the 2nd annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the United Military Care office located at 1220 Old Canton Road in Marietta.
Participants can hear stories told by veterans of all eras at the free community event. There will be fresh-off-the-grill burgers and hot dogs and live music provided by Vietnam era Tunnel Rats.
