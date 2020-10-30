United Military Care, 1220 Old Canton Road in Marietta, will be providing free BBQ meals for all veterans on Nov. 7 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Proof of veteran status is required. All non-veterans are encouraged to purchase a meal for $10 to help with veteran programs.
To reserve a meal, call 770-973-0014 or email peggyb@unitedmilitarycare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.