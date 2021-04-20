The United Daughters of the Confederacy, Kennesaw Chapter 241 celebrated Confederate Memorial Day on April 11.
Members met at the gazebo of the Marietta Confederate Cemetery across from the huge monument that the group erected in 1908. President Barbara Gray organized the ceremony and served as emcee. Member Tammy Largin ran the sound system and Vicky Frey accompanied on the keyboard. Three Rivers Fife
and Drum Corps performed musical interludes throughout the event.
Military awards served as the highlight of the day. Gray and Registrar Julia Sapp awarded five Crosses of Military Service and four American Patriot Awards.
Robert C. Jones spoke on the excellence of Confederate officers and pondered how they might have performed in later wars. Maryann McCurdy and Evelyn Herring called the roll of family members. Each lady stood as she heard her ancestor’s name.
Steve Toney performed Taps. The ceremony concluded with a cannonade from the Sons of Confederate Veterans members and musket volleys from SCV and UDC members.
