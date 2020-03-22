In February, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Kennesaw Chapter 241 hosted an afternoon tea with Mary Custis Lee, wife of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, as the guest of honor.
Members turned back the date to February 1862 and decorated the large parlor of the Kennesaw House in Marietta. Sixty guests attended and were served tea sandwiches, vegetables, fruit, scones and jam, and a three-tier cake.
Lee, portrayed by Patricia Warren, spoke of her family life as a child growing up on a plantation with her parents and siblings and the workers who were her extended family. She shared about her children and married life as the wife of a Confederate general. She also spoke of the need for a future Confederate Hospital in the Marietta area.
While the South was faring well in February 1862, Lee knew that soon there would be a great need for hospitals near battle sites to tend to Confederate soldiers as they recuperated from their injuries. Lee then introduced Nurse Kate Cummings, portrayed by Cynthia Simmons.
Nurse Kate brought the participants up to date on the anticipated future needs for hospitals, doctors, nurses and essential supplies and medicines. She also proposed an auction to begin raising money for a hospital, even suggesting the Kennesaw House might make a perfect spot to nurse ailing soldiers.
