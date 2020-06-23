United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced gifts totaling $10,000 to four United Way chapters throughout the bank’s Southeastern footprint.
The donations, which will help United Way further its mission and assist those in the community negatively affected by COVID-19, were made on behalf of customers who participated in the bank’s inaugural virtual Customer Appreciation Day activities. Receiving organizations included United Way of Greater Atlanta and United Way of Rome and Floyd County.
Each of the four United Way locations will receive $2,500.
Between May 1-15, United asked customers to connect with them on Facebook in various ways for the benefit of the community. Customers could increase the donation by sharing "good stories" of uplifting acts in the community like sewing masks for local hospitals or donating food to neighbors in need.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
