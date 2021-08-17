Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the Under The Sea Kids Club Event with the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art on Aug. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Center Court.
Allison Frink, director of education for the Museum, will help children with two sea-themed crafts. There will also be appearances by a mermaid and a pirate, a selfie station, retailer and vendor tabling, goody bags for the children while supplies last, take-home activities and door prizes.
For more information, visit https://towncenteratcobb.com/event/Under-the-Sea-Kids-Club-Event-with-Marietta-Cobb-Museum-of-Art/2145553037/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.