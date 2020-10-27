UGA Cobb Extension staff is hosting two fundraisers to raise money for community programs and 4-H activities.
Join the Cobb County 4-H staff on Facebook to help raise funds for local youth programs during a live fundraiser on Thursday at 7 p.m. All funds go to support 4-H club programming, project achievement fees, camp scholarships, the Marvin Hansard scholarship, reduce the cost of conferences, club supplies and other initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/UGA-Cobb-Extension-174143799295517/.
The second annual holiday plant sale of poinsettias is a fundraiser to help support community activities. Orders must be received by Nov. 13. To download the order form, which includes order and pickup information, visit https://bit.ly/3kz4yeU.
