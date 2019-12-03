The UGA-Cobb Extension staff will host a free event that will give mothers the opportunity to come together and discuss important topics on Dec. 17.
The event will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Extension office, 678 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
Empowerment coaches Sherri G. and Tramika Craddock will facilitate the conversation on building healthy relationships, organizational skills, planning techniques and proper self-care. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 770-528-4070.
