The students selected to attend are Shiva Sajja for Biology/Environmental Science and Bora Acer for Computer Science.
More than 4,100 students were nominated at the state level, with over 1,500 competing as semifinalists in late February. Students come from hundreds of different high schools across the state of Georgia.
GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors.
Selection is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive. This year marks the 59th summer of the Governor’s Honors Program.
GHP offers four weeks of instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
