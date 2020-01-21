Data.census.gov is the U.S. Census Bureau’s new platform for access to data and digital content.
Leaders of non-profits, businesses, government, faith communities and educators are invited to the "Guide to Census Data for Grant Writers and Community Analysis" presentation by Census Bureau data dissemination specialist Anh “Luke” Nguyen on Jan. 28 at two Cobb County Public Libraries.
The free programs are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw and 2:30 p.m. at the East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
Census data impacts funding for education, healthcare, transportation, emergency services and social services. The Census results are used to shape the boundaries for federal, state and local government elected representation. Census data is “big data” for decisions about philanthropy and small business growth.
Census Day is April 1. Beginning in mid-March, households can respond online, by phone or by mail.
For more information, visit www.census.gov or www.cobbcat.org/news-updates/cobb-county-2020-census/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.