This year, Kennesaw’s Annual Touch-A-Truck and Fall-O-Ween events have been combined for a one-day family-fun event.
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will have Truck-or-Treat on Oct. 16 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
Children can get up-close and personal with dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Participants can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation.
The event, presented by Superior Plumbing, will also include a candy trail, costume contests, scavenger hunt, field games and music before ending with a showing of the original Ghostbusters, rated PG, after sundown.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others are not permitted.
Parking is available inside the park and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
