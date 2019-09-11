The Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church 2nd Kenneth E. Marcus Mission Possible 5K Run/Walk will be Sept. 21.
Festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with registration and warm ups. The main event begins at 8 a.m. at the Turner Chapel AME Church parking lot on North Marietta Parkway. The event is an official qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Registration fees for the event are $30 per person in advance for adults, $35 on race day; $25 per person for teams of eight or more participants; and children under 6 are free. The registration fee includes a souvenir tee shirt. All proceeds will support Turner Chapel’s international and domestic mission work.
The race is the vision of Turner Chapel Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Tar-U-Way R.A. Bright. An avid runner, Rev. Bright created the race to renew and expand Turner’s commitment to improve and touch lives through mission work in the community and around the globe.
As a result of proceeds received from the inaugural race, Rev. Bright led a mission trip of 47 participants to Port au Spain, Trinidad in July. The group spent five days in service to congregations at three A.M.E. churches where they worshipped and evangelized, beautified grounds and instructed youth.
The race is named to honor Turner’s late pastor, the Rev. Dr. Kenneth E. Marcus, who was dedicated to mission work.
For registration or more information, visit www.turnerchapelame.org or email KEM5K@turnerchapelame.org.
