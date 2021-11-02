The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have a Turkey Tailgate Party on Nov. 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Participants can get together with friends to play games at the senior center. Participants can wear their favorite football t-shirts and jerseys.

This fundraiser benefits the senior center. Cost is $3. Registration is required and space is limited to 50 people.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.