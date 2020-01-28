The second annual Spring Arts Fest will be held at Mable House Complex in Mableton on March 21.
Festival vendors are encouraged to submit their applications now. The application deadline is Tuesday.
The festival celebrates and promotes the arts in metro Atlanta. Last year's festival featured an artists and crafters market, artist demos, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and live performances from local groups.
For the full application, visit https://mablehouse.org/images/Mable_House_Spring_Arts_Festival_2020.pdf.
For more information, call 770-819-3285 or email marie.jernigan@cobbcounty.org.
